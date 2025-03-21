Finland is preparing for defence in high-intensity full-scale invasion – Lithuanian defmin

At the meetings, the minister focussed significantly on readiness for crises and the total defence model of Finland as well as the country’s best practices which Lithuania could learn from to improve national defence. The model developed excellently by Finland guarantees all-of-institutions involvement in crisis control.

"Finland is preparing to defend against a high-intensity full-scale invasion. The concept of their total defence is role-model to us as we aspire to keep the enemy out of our borders in the event of an aggression. 80% of Finland’s population are determined to take to arms to protect the homeland. 91% fully or essentially agree that Finland should defend its Allies had they been facing aggression. The country arranges national defence courses on a regular basis and seen as a privilege to attend. We will work together and build on Finland’s experience to build a Lithuania capable of defence and victory at present," said Minister of National Defence Šakalienė.