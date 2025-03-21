Finland is preparing for defence in high-intensity full-scale invasion – Lithuanian defmin

At the meetings, the minister focussed significantly on readiness for crises and the total defence model of Finland as well as the country’s best practices which Lithuania could learn from to improve national defence. The model developed excellently by Finland guarantees all-of-institutions involvement in crisis control.
"Finland is preparing to defend against a high-intensity full-scale invasion. The concept of their total defence is role-model to us as we aspire to keep the enemy out of our borders in the event of an aggression. 80% of Finland’s population are determined to take to arms to protect the homeland. 91% fully or essentially agree that Finland should defend its Allies had they been facing aggression. The country arranges national defence courses on a regular basis and seen as a privilege to attend. We will work together and build on Finland’s experience to build a Lithuania capable of defence and victory at present," said Minister of National Defence Šakalienė.
Other topics discussed were strengthening the European capabilities and increasing the defence spending. The minister underscored that the upcoming NATO Summit in The Hague will be pivotal in terms of the current threats forcing Europe to bring up its defensive capabilities and security financing particularly significantly and quickly.
In the discussions on transatlantic relations the minister underscored the importance of US presence in the region to ensure effective deterrence against Russia. Another important topic on the agenda was assistance to Ukraine. The Nordic-Baltic countries have agreed to deliver training support and equipment provision to a brigade-sized unit in Ukraine, as well as to develop defence industry with Ukraine and to adjust the form of assistance to the latest needs of the embattled country.
During the visit, the minister also met with Dag Schjerven, vice chair of Nammo AS, the Scandinavian defence industry giant manufacturing specialty ammunition, and visited the Jaeger Brigade where she familiarised with the process of training reserve forces.
Lithuania aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation with Finland: learn from its experience and hold expert-level consultations on total defence and the use of mines at military engineer level.
The majority of Finnish men in the age of adulthood between 18 and 60 years old, are in active service, the reserve or the auxiliary reserve. Each year, the Finnish Defence Forces train approx. 22 new troops, approx. one thousand of them women.