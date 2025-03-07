Finance Ministry unveils tax proposals

The Ministry of Finance also proposes lowering non-taxable real estate threshold from EUR 150,000 to EUR 20,000. This means that 760,000 individuals whose real estate is valued over EUR 20,000 would become taxpayers.

One of the suggestions is raising the value added tax (VAT) rate from 9% to 12% for district heating and heating products, accommodation and passenger transport services, books and non-periodical publications, as well as for visiting museums, art and cultural establishments.

A document drafted by the ministry was seen by ELTA. Tax amendments are expected to bring additional EUR 224 million revenue to the state budget.

Different tax rates would apply depending on the value of real estate: 0.2% tax on properties valued over EUR 20,000, 0.5% on properties valued between EUR 150,000 and EUR 300,000, 1% on properties valued over EUR 300,000 and 2% on properties valued over EUR 500,000.

This measure is expected to bring additional EUR 54 million in revenue.

Furthermore, the state plans that the personal income tax rate will depend on the size of income regardless of its origin. It is proposed that residents who receive greater income, which does not exceed 60 average wages per year (around EUR 127,000), would be taxed by a 20% personal income tax.