Finance Ministry formally proposes taxing homes worth at least EUR 40,000
The Ministry of Finance has registered a draft tax reform legislation proposing a zero-tax rate on a home valued below EUR 40,000.

The draft legislation signed by Finance Minister Rimantas Šadžius sets out a rate of 0.1% to properties valued between EUR 40,000 and EUR 200,000. A 0.2% rate would apply to homes valued up to EUR 400,000 and the 0.5% rate for homes valued up to EUR 600,000. Finally, a rate of 1% is proposed for property valued above EUR 600,000.

A large number of MPs are categorically opposed to a ’zero’ floor for property tax and want homes to be taxed at least from EUR 100,000.

On 27 April, a rally is planned in Cathedral Square in Vilnius over the real estate tax.

