Finance Ministry formally proposes taxing homes worth at least EUR 40,000

The draft legislation signed by Finance Minister Rimantas Šadžius sets out a rate of 0.1% to properties valued between EUR 40,000 and EUR 200,000. A 0.2% rate would apply to homes valued up to EUR 400,000 and the 0.5% rate for homes valued up to EUR 600,000. Finally, a rate of 1% is proposed for property valued above EUR 600,000.