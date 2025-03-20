Finance minister wants to table entire tax bill in Seimas in April

"It will all depend on the pace of the discussions. I would like it very much that we could bring it (to the Seimas) in April," the minister told Žinių radijas on Thursday.

"We will seek to present the whole package at once," he said.

Šadžius added that proposals to amend the Law on the Defence Fund will also be tabled together to provide for the use of additional funds for projects related to Lithuania’s security.

"When we submit amendments to the tax laws, we will also submit amendments to the Law on the Defence Fund, which will set out how the additional revenue would go to the Defence Fund," he said.