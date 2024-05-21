Finance Min presents defence fund package of proposals to the public

Defence and civil protection needs and additional decisions

According to the data of the Ministry of National Defence, defence funding needs for the next five-year period are composed of fixed and variable components. A steady and continuous need to reach 3 % in 2025 and to maintain this level of financing by 2030 will require an additional 0.5 % of GDP per year. This will be EUR 400 million in 2025, EUR 440 million in 2027. These needs will be addressed by the proposed Defence Fund decisions. The additional variable component need until 2030 amounts to up to EUR 50 million per year. These needs are to be met by borrowing through defence bonds and notes, with a possibility to be acquired not only by natural persons but also by legal entities and by offering that the cost of borrowing does not exceed the average cost of Government borrowing of a relevant duration and may not exceed 2 %.