Fifth column raising its head, says Nausėda

"The fifth column is raising its head, and especially when I see our communication background in Lithuania, I see a strengthening of the fifth column," Nausėda told LRT reporters in Brussels on Thursday.

"They are quite clever. Sometimes they are cleverly trying to portray themselves as Trump supporters. In reality, it is a simple, elementary, domestic, primitive fifth column. We cannot give them the communication space. We have to fight them and fight them relentlessly," he stated.