Fifth column raising its head, says Nausėda

"The fifth column is raising its head, and especially when I see our communication background in Lithuania, I see a strengthening of the fifth column," Nausėda told LRT reporters in Brussels on Thursday.
"They are quite clever. Sometimes they are cleverly trying to portray themselves as Trump supporters. In reality, it is a simple, elementary, domestic, primitive fifth column. We cannot give them the communication space. We have to fight them and fight them relentlessly," he stated.
The president’s statement echoes the warning of the Seimas speaker, who said Wednesday he saw "a certain fifth column emerging in the Seimas" evidenced by the recent voting against national security-related matters in the Parliament.
Saulius Skvernelis’ comment followed a closed parliamentary sitting on security and defence that was criticised by some MPs as too limited to information that is already available publicly.
On Tuesday, the Seimas held the sitting behind closed doors to acquaint the MPs with restricted information about security threats, plans to create a division-sized unit and findings of an audit at the Ministry of National Defence. Some lawmakers afterwards claimed to have heard nothing new.