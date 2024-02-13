Farmers may launch new protests if govt does not fulfil its promises

The Lithuanian Agricultural Council (LŽŪT) noted that on 23 January more than 5,000 farmers with around 1,300 tractors descended on Vilnius. According to the organisation, the rally was caused by the reluctance of politicians and bureaucrats to listen to farmers, and by unfavourable decisions in the agricultural sector.

“We protested so that the actions harming the agricultural and forestry sectors would be immediately stopped. (&) We had not raised political demands. (&) We focused on solving main issues, which, if left unsolved, would lead to further demise of Lithuania’s agriculture without future prospects,” the Agricultural Council stated.

According to the organisation, politicians admitted their mistakes and it was agreed that they would be rectified. It vowed to monitor closely how the government would meet its promises. However, the council says that messages coming from the European Commission and those from individuals at the Ministry of Agriculture differ radically.