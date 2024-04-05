Farmers & Greens could fund Vėgėlė’s presidential campaign, leader suggests

“After all, we are no longer involved in the election campaign. We drew up all the funding plans, and we can certainly afford to contribute to the election campaign of the candidate we are now supporting. It is logical,” LVŽS leader Ramūnas Karbauskis told ELTA on Friday.

The donation may be some tens of thousands of euros, he said, adding that the LVŽS council would take the final decision if Vėgėlė welcomed the proposal.

A party can financially support a candidate other than its own in an election, according to the Central Electoral Commission (VRK).