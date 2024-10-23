2024.10.23 10:31

Farmers & Greens only see LSDP leader Blinkevičiūtė as PM

 
Chairman of the Lithuanian Farmers and Greens party (LVŽS) Ramūnas Karbauskis has no doubt that leader of the Social Democratic Party (LSDP) Vilija Blinkevičiūtė will become the prime minister in the new Government after parliamentary election runoff held this Sunday.

"I had spoken to Vilija and there is no other topic. This is the decision. (&) I cannot imagine a different option because the Social Democrats clearly have a sufficient majority in the would-be coalition in order to dominate there. No other potential coalition partner would be able to propose their candidate as this would simply be unfair," Karbauskis told public broadcaster LRT on Tuesday evening.

After the first round of elections to the Seimas held on 13 October, the LSDP announced that it would form the ruling coalition together with Democrats For Lithuania and the LVŽS.

Runoff voting in parliamentary elections will take place on 27 October as 63 out of 141 MPs are yet to be elected in single-member constituencies.

