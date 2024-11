It was also announced that the LVŽS political group would be joined by three MPs from the Electoral Action of Poles in Lithuania-Christian Families Alliance (LLRA-KŠS).

"Despite our list having had 8 people, we are growing to 11," Norkienė told reporters.

She pointed out that former presidential candidate Ignas Vėgėlė is staying with the LVŽS political group, too.