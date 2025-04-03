Farewell ceremony for fallen US soldiers takes place in Vilnius

"Their readiness to stand with us, as they themselves say, in a difficult neighbourhood, is the best proof of who our friends are today," Nausėda said, adding that this attitude makes NATO invincible.

Speaking to reporters in Cathedral Square, President Nausėda expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and to the people of the United States.

The motorcade procession for the fallen soldiers stopped in front of Vilnius Cathedral for blessings by Vilnius Archbishop Gintaras Grušas in Gediminas Avenue, with the attendance of President Gitanas Nausėda and First Lady Diana Nausėdienė, Lithuania’s Chief of Defence Gen Raimundas Vaikšnoras, Minister of National Defence Dovilė Šakalienė and other officials, politicians and service members.

Hundreds of residents gathered to show solidarity with the people of the US, with some saying that unity in the face of such a disaster is essential.

"These young people came to us to defend us. This accident is very painful (...) My grandson is also in the army. I feel very sorry for these guys," Danutė, a pensioner who came to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers, told ELTA, adding that she had been following the news about the rescue operation for the entire past week.