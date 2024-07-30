Failing to host German brigade on time would tantamount to betraying homeland, says president’s adviser

„We understand how existentially important it is for us to have German forces here. If it is existentially important to us, then not to implement this idea, the whole plan to build the infrastructure, already knowing what the deadlines are – to me, that would be equal to the betrayal of the homeland,“ Kęstutis Budrys told Žinių radijas on Tuesday.
General Valdemaras Rupšys, who ended his term as chief of defence last week, told Verslo žinios on Monday that „not a single shovel has been put in the ground so far“ in preparations to host the German brigade, despite promises to build all the infrastructure needed for 5,000 German troops by the end of 2027.
The presidential adviser argued that the works have started, suggesting to go to Rūdininkai to see the progress.
„The construction of infrastructure, roads, clearance and demining is definitely happening. I do not know any other meaning of the ’shovel’. The building of the military campus should start in the near future. It just needs to be properly communicated,“ Budrys said.