Failed terror attack targeted Ukraine aid in 2024 – police commissioner

"Some military equipment, radar stations, were mobilised in Šiauliai, which had to be delivered to Ukraine. A group of individuals, on orders as we understand, attempted to set them ablaze. Thanks to great cooperation with the intelligence community, the individuals were identified. Three people were detained. International search for others was launched," Paulauskas said on Thursday in a discussion at the presentation of police activities for 2024-2025.
Law enforcement had received information that someone was spying on a facility where military equipment was stored. Officers reacted quickly and the suspects were detained.
Law enforcement earlier announced that it was investigating a planned terror attack that failed – planned arson of a company building in Šiauliai.
Officers also stated that two citizens of Spain were detained in another investigation on suspicion of attempting to carry out a terror attack in Šiauliai. Prosecutors said this was not an isolated incident.
Prosecutor General Nida Grunskienė mentioned that a dozen of similar pre-trial investigations are being carried out.