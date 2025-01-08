Extension of compulsory military service would delay preparation of division’s staff

The minister said that in response to a recent suggestion from the Seimas defence committee head to increase compulsory military service from nine months to a year or two, an idea supported by Chief of Defence General Raimundas Vaikšnoras.

"If someone wants to increase the length of military service, he or she must also acknowledge that this would delay the training of the personnel needed for our national division by a few more years," Šakalienė told reporters on Wednesday.