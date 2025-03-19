Explosive-like item found on Klaipėda beach part of Russian missile – military

"This component of the missile, sometimes called the booster or launcher by air-defence experts, is designed to provide the missile’s initial acceleration and to stabilise flight immediately after launch. This part of the missile is likely to have been fired from the Pantsir-M air defence system of a Russian naval vessel," the military said in a statement.

The part of the missile may have entered the sea during Russian firing exercises in the Baltic Sea, it added.

On Tuesday, police received a report about an explosive-like object seen on Klaipėda’s Melnragė beach.

Officers immediately went to the scene but did not find the alleged explosive device.