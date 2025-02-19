Ex-US president Bush’s promise to defend Lithuania still valid, says Hodges

"I believe they (the words engraved on a plaque in Vilnius Town Hall – ELTA) do. I know that messaging from the White House right now is sometimes confusing, but I am confident, because the support from the Congress and Americans for NATO, for our European allies is still very strong," retired General Ben Hodges told LRT TV on Tuesday.

President George W. Bush visited Lithuania in November 2002, before the country joined NATO, and met with then President Valdas Adamkus. In his famous speech to Lithuanians gathered in Vilnius Town Hall square, President Bush said that „Anyone who would choose Lithuania as an enemy has also made an enemy of the United States of America.“