Ex-US president Bush’s promise to defend Lithuania still valid, says Hodges

"I believe they (the words engraved on a plaque in Vilnius Town Hall – ELTA) do. I know that messaging from the White House right now is sometimes confusing, but I am confident, because the support from the Congress and Americans for NATO, for our European allies is still very strong," retired General Ben Hodges told LRT TV on Tuesday.
President George W. Bush visited Lithuania in November 2002, before the country joined NATO, and met with then President Valdas Adamkus. In his famous speech to Lithuanians gathered in Vilnius Town Hall square, President Bush said that „Anyone who would choose Lithuania as an enemy has also made an enemy of the United States of America.“
"Certainly, every administration is going to demand that our allies have to contribute to collective security also. That can’t be just the United States. Obviously, that is not a problem in Lithuania, or Poland, Latvia, Estonia. They do this. Not so much in other parts of Europe," he added.
To secure US support, the rest of Europe should also devote more attention and funding to defence, Hodges said.
"There’s going be this pressure from the administration on allies they have to contribute more. But even if they don’t, it’s still in our interest that Europe is stable and secure. It’s important for us," the former US army officer said.
US President Donald Trump’s recent statements have cast doubt on the US commitment to security in Europe. The White House leader has repeatedly stressed that the United States could withdraw from NATO if European countries do not devote sufficient attention and finances to defence and security. Trump is demanding that each member state spend 5% of its GDP on defence.
Lithuania currently allocates 4% of GDP for defence. The State Defence Council (VGT) proposes raising it to 5–6% of GDP as of next year.