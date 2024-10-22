Ex-president Grybauskaitė votes in Seimas election runoff

The former head of state made the announcement on social network Facebook. She also endorsed her former adviser Daiva Ulbinaitė, who is running for the Seimas with the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) in Riešė single-member constituency.

"Today I voted for the person who can be trusted and who cares about Lithuania. That is Daiva Ulbinaitė," Grybauskaitė wrote in her message.