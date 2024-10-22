Ex-president Grybauskaitė votes in Seimas election runoff

The former head of state made the announcement on social network Facebook. She also endorsed her former adviser Daiva Ulbinaitė, who is running for the Seimas with the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) in Riešė single-member constituency.
"Today I voted for the person who can be trusted and who cares about Lithuania. That is Daiva Ulbinaitė," Grybauskaitė wrote in her message.
As reported, early voting in the second round of 2024 Lithuanian parliamentary elections began on Tuesday, 22 October. A total of 141 MPs have to be elected. 78 MPs were elected in the first round on 13 October: 70 in the multi-member constituency and 8 in single member constituencies. In each remaining 63 single-member constituencies, two candidates who have garnered the most votes advanced to runoff voting.
Early voting takes place on 22-24 October, while Sunday, 27 October, is the Election Day.