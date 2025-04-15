Ex-PM says China has to decide whether to improve relations with Lithuania

"The Chinese side downgraded diplomatic relations. If the Chinese side makes up its mind to reverse the decision, I do not think it would be a problem for Lithuania to reconsider the matter. It was never Lithuania’s initiative to downgrade the diplomatic representation and to close the embassy. The ball was and continues to be on China’s court. There is little Lithuania can do on her behalf," Šimonytė, a member of the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD), told reporters Tuesday.