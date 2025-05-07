Europe Day will be marked on 9 May, protest against Russia’s war in Ukraine will take place

Europe Day commemorates the Schuman Declaration. On 9 May 1950, then Minister of Foreign Affairs of France Robert Schuman proposed that French and West German coal and steel production would be overseen by a single authority, which later became the European Coal and Steel Community. The proposal is deemed to be the beginning of the European Union.

ELTA has learned from Vilnius City Municipality that it has granted permits for three events on Friday.

At 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Europe Day will be marked in Lukiškės Square. From 4 to 6 p.m. a procession will start in Independence Square and its participants will walk to Town Hall Square to mark the Schuman Declaration and Europe Day.