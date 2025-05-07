Europe Day will be marked on 9 May, protest against Russia’s war in Ukraine will take place

Europe Day commemorates the Schuman Declaration. On 9 May 1950, then Minister of Foreign Affairs of France Robert Schuman proposed that French and West German coal and steel production would be overseen by a single authority, which later became the European Coal and Steel Community. The proposal is deemed to be the beginning of the European Union.
ELTA has learned from Vilnius City Municipality that it has granted permits for three events on Friday.
At 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Europe Day will be marked in Lukiškės Square. From 4 to 6 p.m. a procession will start in Independence Square and its participants will walk to Town Hall Square to mark the Schuman Declaration and Europe Day.
At 6-8 p.m. organisation Dapamoga, which helps Belarusians in Lithuania, will hold a protest in Boris Nemtsov Square in front of the Russian Embassy against war in Ukraine and aggression in Belarus.
The police announced that more officers would patrol public places on Friday to ensure public order.
Vilnius City Municipality indicated that nobody has requested for permits to mark Victory Day on 9 May.
The police are monitoring the internet over sharing of banned symbols and individuals breaking the law are held to account. The Code on Administrative Offences prohibits distribution and showcasing of Nazi, Communist and other symbols of totalitarian or authoritarian regimes, including flags, coats of arms, signs, uniforms etc. A fine for this administrative offence varies from EUR 300 to EUR 700 for individuals and from EUR 600 to EUR 1,200 for legal entities.