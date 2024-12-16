Euro protects Lithuania against global financial turmoil, says Nausėda

"In the last 23 years, Lithuania’s GDP per capita grew from below 40 percent to close to 90 percent of the European Union average. And in the last ten years – the decade of the euro – income convergence only accelerated," Nausėda said when addressing the annual economics conference of the Bank of Lithuania on Monday.

The president highlighted that Lithuania was able to cope with the economic challenges posed by the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic without major economic losses, unlike in 2009.