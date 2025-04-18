EUR 187mn will be additionally provided for defence

The draft law in question will be submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers next Wednesday.
EUR 150 million of the amount will be used for payment for infantry fighting vehicles of engineering purpose, while EUR 37.7 million for the medium range air defence systems NASAMS. The ministry would make the payments in the second quarter of 2025.
The extra funding in question will be borrowed by the state.
Last year, the Ministry of National Defence signed two contracts on procurement of air defence systems. Lithuania will purchase one more short-range air defence system MSHORAD and the third system NASAMS.
The first phase of NASAMS acquisition began in 2016. The first system was delivered in 2020 and was successfully integrated with the Armed Forces in 2022.
At the end of 2023, a contract on procurement of the second NASAMS system was signed and it is expected to be delivered in 2026.
The third one, purchased for EUR 234 million, should be delivered in 2028.
Last December, the state budget for 2025 was revised and the borrowing limit for defence was raised to EUR 800 million. Taking this into consideration, defence appropriations will reach 4% of GDP this year.
In January 2025, the State Defence Council decided that Lithuania’s defence funding would stand at 5-6% of GDP in 2026-2030. Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas has told public broadcaster LRT that Lithuania’s defence spending would amount to 5.25% of GDP in 2026.