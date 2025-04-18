EUR 187mn will be additionally provided for defence

The draft law in question will be submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers next Wednesday.

EUR 150 million of the amount will be used for payment for infantry fighting vehicles of engineering purpose, while EUR 37.7 million for the medium range air defence systems NASAMS. The ministry would make the payments in the second quarter of 2025.

The extra funding in question will be borrowed by the state.

Last year, the Ministry of National Defence signed two contracts on procurement of air defence systems. Lithuania will purchase one more short-range air defence system MSHORAD and the third system NASAMS.