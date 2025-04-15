EU priorities are clear – mobilised support for Ukraine and increasing pressure on aggressor – FM

"With missile strikes like yesterday Russia demonstrates its unwillingness to seek peace. Europe must show very clearly through our diplomatic actions, military and other support for Ukraine, with sanctions, and increased pressure on the aggressor that we are on the side of attacked Ukraine," said the head of Lithuania’s diplomacy.

According to Budrys, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whom he met two weeks ago during his visit to Kyiv, also called on the international community to speak out about Russia’s brutal killing of civilians, which proves that Russia wants war.