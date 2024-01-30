EU must urgently supply Ukraine with one million artillery shells – president’s adviser

“It is attempted to attain this objective in a very speedy way, in an urgent way. The set goal was to produce the said amount of shells by 24 February, before the second anniversary of the war,” Skaisgirytė said in an interview to the radio station Žinių radijas on Tuesday.
The president’s adviser said that failure to fulfil this promise would be a sign of ineptitude of the European defence industry.
Last spring, the EU foreign ministers agreed on a EUR 2 billion ammunition plan for Ukraine. Based on the plan, the EU Member States committed to transfer one million artillery shells to Ukraine within 12 months.