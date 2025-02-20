EU moves ahead with new sanctions on Russia to show its stance remains unchanged – FM

EU envoys on Wednesday agreed on the 16th package of sanctions against Russia that targets Moscow’s shadow fleet and imposes a ban on imports of Russian primary aluminium, among others.

Minister Budrys acknowledged that the new package was not as broad as Lithuania expected it to be, excluding liquefied gas, nuclear energy firms and projects "due to failure to find unanimity."

"But it is an important one. Especially in the context of the various contacts that are taking place now, it is important to show that the EU is not changing its stance and is moving forward with sanctions, putting pressure on Russia and affecting its economy," Budrys told Žinių radijas on Thursday.