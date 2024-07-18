EU High Representative Josep Borrell to make a working visit to Latvia

During his visit, the EU high representative will meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Baiba Braže, Minister of Defence Andris Sprūds, as well as visit Camp Ādaži Military Base.
The officials will discuss issues currently high on the EU’s foreign and security policy agenda, global geopolitical challenges, including the regional security situation and the impact of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine on European security.
At Ādaži military base, Josep Borrell will meet with the commanding officers of NATO’s multinational battle group and soldiers from the Spanish contingent.