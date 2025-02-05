Ethics watchdogs will examine MP Žemaitaitis’ latest statements about democracy

Regional newspaper Lazdijų žvaigždė recently published an interview with Žemaitaitis, in which he stated that democracy is the worst form of governance and is bound to collapse.

Afterwards, ethics watchdogs were addressed with a request to evaluate if Žemaitaitis did not violate the MP’s oath by inciting unlawful actions and if the statements were compatible with politicians’ code of ethics.

The decision to open the probe was made unanimously. MP Dalia Asanavičiūtė said the matter is serious as the statements targeted Lithuania’s democratic foundations.