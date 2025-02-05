Ethics watchdogs will examine MP Žemaitaitis’ latest statements about democracy

Regional newspaper Lazdijų žvaigždė recently published an interview with Žemaitaitis, in which he stated that democracy is the worst form of governance and is bound to collapse.
Afterwards, ethics watchdogs were addressed with a request to evaluate if Žemaitaitis did not violate the MP’s oath by inciting unlawful actions and if the statements were compatible with politicians’ code of ethics.
The decision to open the probe was made unanimously. MP Dalia Asanavičiūtė said the matter is serious as the statements targeted Lithuania’s democratic foundations.
Leader of the Nemunas Dawn had made numerous controversial statements before. He objected to Lithuania increasing its defence spending, and when Parliament Speaker Saulius Skvernelis suggested him to visit Ukraine to see why this is needed, Žemaitaitis stated that Ukraine can only teach corruption and how to sell out the country.
Speaking about President Gitanas Nausėda’s proposal to establish special savings accounts, where people could keep money in return for interest and thus fund defence needs, Žemaitaitis declared that people’s deposits would be nationalised. Instead, he called to lift sanctions on Belarusian fertilisers in order to boost revenue.
The presidency likened Žemaitaitis’ statements to those made by Russian propagandists, whereas Seimas Speaker Skvernelis described them as disinformation.
In 2023, Žemaitaitis made a series of antisemitic posts on social platform Facebook. The Constitutional Court ruled that the MP broke his of oath and the Constitution. He thus resigned from parliament in April 2024 to avoid impeachment and this allowed him to stand for elections again in October that year.