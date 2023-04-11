2023 m. balandžio 11 d. 15:33

Ethics watchdogs conclude that MP violated code of conduct by amplifying Russian propaganda

 
Mindaugas Puidokas
PHOTO: ELTA / Marius Morkevičius
The Seimas Commission for Ethics and Procedures has concluded that MP Mindaugas Puidokas violated the Code of Conduct of State Politicians as his statements reiterated Russian propaganda narratives contradicting Lithuania’s official position.

“MP Mindaugas Puidokas’ behaviour, making public statements matching the Kremlin’s propaganda narratives, which contradict the official position of the Republic of Lithuania as regards the culprits of the war against Ukraine and the course of war, does not meet the requirements set out in the Code of Conduct of State Politicians,” the Commission stated.

