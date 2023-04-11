Thirty-four percent of Russians think there are good reasons for invading the Baltic States, shows a survey conducted by the Institute for C...
2023 m. balandžio 11 d. 15:33
Ethics watchdogs conclude that MP violated code of conduct by amplifying Russian propaganda
The Seimas Commission for Ethics and Procedures has concluded that MP Mindaugas Puidokas violated the Code of Conduct of State Politicians as his statements reiterated Russian propaganda narratives contradicting Lithuania’s official position.
