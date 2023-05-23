The meeting covered continued comprehensive support to Ukraine. “We must speed up the necessary ammunition deliveries to Ukraine and keep raising the cost of the war for Russia for as long as needed,” Tsahkna said. “I welcome the fact that in addition to imposing new sanctions on Russia we are discussing how to prevent the circumvention of existing sanctions.”
2023 m. gegužės 23 d. 11:50
Estonian Foreign Minister: let’s not allow Putin and his accessories to hide behind immunity
Estonia’s Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna attended the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels on 22 May, with the focus on continued support to Ukraine and the need for a special tribunal, said the MFA.
