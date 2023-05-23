Estonian Foreign Minister: let’s not allow Putin and his accessories to hide behind immunity

The meeting covered continued comprehensive support to Ukraine. “We must speed up the necessary ammunition deliveries to Ukraine and keep raising the cost of the war for Russia for as long as needed,” Tsahkna said. “I welcome the fact that in addition to imposing new sanctions on Russia we are discussing how to prevent the circumvention of existing sanctions.”

They also spoke about holding Russia accountable for the crime of aggression in Ukraine. “We must not let Putin and the rest of Russia’s leadership hide behind immunity when it comes to the horrors committed in Ukraine. It is the moral responsibility of the West to bring those responsible for what has been done in Ukraine to international justice,” Tsahkna said.