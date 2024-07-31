ESO to pay compensation to customers without power for more than 72 hours

Rasa Juodkienė, ESO’s spokeswoman, said the entire staff of the company and contractors, including those on leave, are currently working to restore the power supply. ESO is cooperating with municipalities and the State Border Guard Service, and has also asked Latvian colleagues for assistance.

„We understand the inconvenience our customers are having, which is why our electricians, engineers and contractors are working with minimal rest and the majority of customers who are currently without electricity will have their supply restored within the next day,“ she said, adding that nearly 300 teams are working on the sites.