ESO to pay compensation to customers without power for more than 72 hours

 
ESO, national energy distributor, has said it will compensate households left without power for more than 72 hours after a massive storm pounded the country. Around 42,000 customers still had no electricity at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, it said.

ESO estimates that the average customer will be compensated EUR 35, plus EUR 0.82 for each hour of delay.

Rasa Juodkienė, ESO’s spokeswoman, said the entire staff of the company and contractors, including those on leave, are currently working to restore the power supply. ESO is cooperating with municipalities and the State Border Guard Service, and has also asked Latvian colleagues for assistance.

„We understand the inconvenience our customers are having, which is why our electricians, engineers and contractors are working with minimal rest and the majority of customers who are currently without electricity will have their supply restored within the next day,“ she said, adding that nearly 300 teams are working on the sites.

