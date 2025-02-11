Environment ministry opposes mayor’s idea of bridge to Curonian Spit

"The idea of building a bridge to the Curonian Spit was abandoned in 2015, following a UNESCO Reactive Monitoring mission to the Curonian Spit in January 2015, which was attended by an international expert from ICOMOS (International Council on Monuments and Sites)," the ministry’s spokesman, Audris Kutrevičius, wrote in a comment to ELTA.
He said the mission concluded that the construction of a bridge across the Curonian Lagoon would have serious consequences that would irreparably damage the integrity of the UNESCO site, both visually and physically. It would undermine the site’s Outstanding Universal Value, according to the official.
Ferries currently act as a "traffic regulation filter" and help avoid congestion in "the sensitive ecosystem of the Curonian Lagoon and the Curonian Spit coast," Kutrevičius said.
The Neringa mayor had promoted the idea of the bridge several times. Speaking to Žinių radijas in January, he said the bridge would do no harm to fish migration in the Curonian Lagoon as ferries do, and pollution at the Smiltynė ferry terminal would be reduced. If the bridge were tolled, the construction would eventually pay off, according to the mayor.
Jasaitis’ suggestion has been met with a mixed response from politicians. Some believe that it would further increase flows of people to the Curonian Spit, which could negatively affect its landscape and exacerbate ecological problems.