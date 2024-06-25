2024.06.25 16:10

Eleven illegal migrants stopped on Belarusian border in past four days

 
Justina Vaišvilaitė-Braziulienė
Elta EN
The Republic of Belarus
The Republic of Belarus
PHOTO: Dainius Labutis

A total of 11 foreign nationals tried to cross into Lithuania from Belarus unlawfully over the past four days, from 21 to 24 June, the State Border Guard Service (VSAT) said. Border guards spotted ten of them on Monday and one on Sunday.

Latvia’s border service recorded 39 attempts to enter the country from Belarus unlawfully over the said period. Polish border guards turned away 347 migrants on its Belarusian border from 20 to 23 June.

So far this year, Lithuania has prevented 248 illegal crossing attempts by foreign nationals at unauthorised locations bordering Belarus. The figure stood at 2,643 last year.

Since the start of the migrant crisis orchestrated by the Minsk regime in 2021, Lithuania has thwarted more than 22,200 illegal border crossing attempts.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions