Eleven illegal migrants stopped on Belarusian border in past four days

Latvia’s border service recorded 39 attempts to enter the country from Belarus unlawfully over the said period. Polish border guards turned away 347 migrants on its Belarusian border from 20 to 23 June.
So far this year, Lithuania has prevented 248 illegal crossing attempts by foreign nationals at unauthorised locations bordering Belarus. The figure stood at 2,643 last year.
Since the start of the migrant crisis orchestrated by the Minsk regime in 2021, Lithuania has thwarted more than 22,200 illegal border crossing attempts.