Eleven crashes caused traffic holdups in Vilnius Monday morning
Eleven separate car collisions were recorded in Vilnius on Monday morning, causing major delays during rush hour. No one was injured, police said.

Some of the crashes were more of a technical nature, ELTA learnt from a spokeswoman of Vilnius County Chief Police Commissariat, Julija Samorovskaja. The incidents caused traffic holdups as drivers failed to agree on who was to blame for the crash, she said.

