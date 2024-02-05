Election watchdog receives Šimonytė’s application to register as presidential candidate

 
Justina Vaišvilaitė-Braziulienė
Elta EN
PHOTO: DELFI / Andrius Ufartas

The Central Electoral Commission (VRK) on Monday confirmed it had received an application of Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė to join the presidential election campaign.

“The Central Electoral Commission has received documents from Ingrida Šimonytė for registering her as an independent participant in the political campaign for the presidential elections with an indication that the candidate is being nominated by the Homeland Union–Lithuanian Christian Democrats,” the election watchdog said in a statement.

“The registration of this candidate will be formalised in the near future,” it added.

Šimonytė is the 10th candidate who has officially addressed the VRK for the upcoming presidential elections.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Elta EN
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions