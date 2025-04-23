Election of new SocDem leader begins

Paluckas was nominated by 49 branches of the LSDP, whereas one branch each put forward Olekas and Mitrofanovas.

LSDP branches also nominated Jonava Mayor Mindaugas Sinkevičius and Minister of Culture Šarūnas Birutis as candidates, but the two announced that they would not take part in the race.

Voting in the leadership election will last until Saturday, 26 April. A second voting round will take place on 7-10 May if needed.

The newly elected chair of the Social Democratic Party will assume duties on 17 May, at the party’s convention in Vilnius.