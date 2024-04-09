Education minister to step down

“With the prime minister’s team we see that we do not have sufficient freedom to decide and implement decisions that we believe in. A number of times I had to assume responsibility for decisions that I had not made myself. I am no longer willing to do this. Today I am publicly asking the prime minister to accept my resignation,” Jakštas said at a press conference Tuesday.

The minister added that a day earlier he accepted the resignation of Deputy Minister Ramūnas Skaudžius who was responsible for the implementation of midterm examination.

Jakštas told reporters that he was stepping down because the prime minister’s team was “rather hindering than helping” and he found “the work culture” of the prime minister’s team unacceptable both personally and for his staff.