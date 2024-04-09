Education minister to step down

“With the prime minister’s team we see that we do not have sufficient freedom to decide and implement decisions that we believe in. A number of times I had to assume responsibility for decisions that I had not made myself. I am no longer willing to do this. Today I am publicly asking the prime minister to accept my resignation,” Jakštas said at a press conference Tuesday.
The minister added that a day earlier he accepted the resignation of Deputy Minister Ramūnas Skaudžius who was responsible for the implementation of midterm examination.
Jakštas told reporters that he was stepping down because the prime minister’s team was “rather hindering than helping” and he found “the work culture” of the prime minister’s team unacceptable both personally and for his staff.
The minister intended to resign in mid-March amid widespread discontent with how midterm exams for eleventh graders were organised. Yet the prime minister refused to accept the resignation at the time.
Jakštas had established expert commissions to analyse exam tasks and results amid criticism.
This year, midterm exams ran from 5 March to 5 April with chemistry and history exams to follow on 6-7 May.
For instance, it transpired that A and B level mathematics exam tasks were too complicated for eleventh graders and it was announced that results would be recalculated and indexed.
After indexation, those who scored the maximum of 20 points would remain with the same amount of points. Whereas the results of those who scored, for example, 15 points would be upgraded to 19 points. Those who scored 16-20 points after indexation will be upgraded to 20 points.
Yet parents of school students who finished the exams with the best marks argue indexation of the final results is unfair and their children are being discriminated against. A letter addressed to relevant authorities was signed by more than 200 parents.