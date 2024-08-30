Economy Ministry offers additional EUR 250mn for defence business

„Until now, only Lithuanian companies have been able to benefit from the ’A Billion for Business’ loans. From now on, foreign investors planning to invest in our country will also be able to apply under this instrument,“ Minister of the Economy and Innovation Aušrinė Armonaitė said.
„We have put aside an additional EUR 250 million to finance projects for defence and security companies alone. This will make it easier to attract high value-added projects and global companies from a range of sectors,“ she stated.