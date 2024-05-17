Economy minister invites Japanese giant Sojitz to expand in Lithuania

“The company is considering expanding its operations in Europe and is currently actively looking for investment opportunities. In Lithuania, we offer easy and fast conditions for potential investors, we have a strong base of engineering talent, we consistently invest in IT, engineering and mathematics study programmes, and I have no doubt that we can become a location for the company’s expansion,” said Armonaitė.
The Sojitz Group is one of the 7 largest business groups in Japan, with total assets of approximately EUR 16.9 billion. It provides services and invests in a wide range of activities in Japan and abroad.
The company focuses on the automotive industry, aviation and transportation projects and infrastructure development. A large part of the aviation business is related to aircraft maintenance, leasing and dismantling.
Last year, trade turnover between Lithuania and Japan totalled EUR 180 million. Exports amounted to EUR 90.3 million and imports to EUR 89.7 million.