Economy min predicts VAT will not be raised to boost defence funding

“I do not think that value added tax will be increased. Tensions felt by the most socially sensitive groups, who may be worried, should also be eased. After all, there are other options too,” the minister told the LRT public television on Tuesday evening.

The municipalities’ share of personal income tax could be redistributed, Armonaitė suggested.

“Another thing is to reallocate the municipal share, for example, in the case of changes to the personal income tax. We believe this could be done. It would generate EUR 150 million for defence, which is not so little,” the minister said.