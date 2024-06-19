Economist Rojaka will replace MP Veryga in parlt

Rojaka, former deputy minister of the economy and innovation, announced that she would join the political group of Democrats For Lithuania, with which she shares similar values and will work together with the same team as in Saulius Skvernelis-led Government years earlier.

Rojaka will become an MP once Veryga leaves the Seimas. The latter has submitted his resignation effective as of 15 July after being elected to the European Parliament on 9 June. Veryga was elected to the Seimas with the Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS).