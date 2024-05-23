2024.05.23 17:45

Early voting turnout in Lithuanian presidential runoff at 103,500

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
In two days of early voting in the runoff presidential election, more than 96,000 Lithuanians have cast ballots and 7,000 more have voted in special polling stations.

The Central Electoral Commission (VRK) announced that this accounts for 4.31% of voters on the electoral roll in Lithuania. So far, the turnout is similar as in the first round of the presidential race.

In two days of early voting, turnout was the highest in Neringa municipality (14%). Voters were also active in Birštonas, Ignalina, Kupiškis and Lazdijai district, as well as in Palanga city, where turnout exceeded 7%.

The lowest turnout, below 3%, was in Šalčininkai, Šiauliai, Vinlius, Kaunas, Trakai and Kretinga districts, and Klaipėda city.

On Wednesday, voting in advance also started in special polling stations set up in hospitals, social care homes, military units and penal institutions. More than 7,300 have cast ballots there.

Three-day advance voting started on Tuesday. 26 May is the Election Day in the second round of the 2024 presidential election. Incumbent President Gitanas Nausėda faces Conservative party’s (TS-LKD) nominee Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė. Nausėda finished the first round with 43.95% of votes, while 20.05% supported Šimonytė.

Both of them had contended in runoff voting of the 2019 presidential election and that time Nausėda was elected the head of state.

