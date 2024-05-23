Early voting turnout in Lithuanian presidential runoff at 103,500

The Central Electoral Commission (VRK) announced that this accounts for 4.31% of voters on the electoral roll in Lithuania. So far, the turnout is similar as in the first round of the presidential race.

In two days of early voting, turnout was the highest in Neringa municipality (14%). Voters were also active in Birštonas, Ignalina, Kupiškis and Lazdijai district, as well as in Palanga city, where turnout exceeded 7%.

The lowest turnout, below 3%, was in Šalčininkai, Šiauliai, Vinlius, Kaunas, Trakai and Kretinga districts, and Klaipėda city.