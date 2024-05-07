Early voting in presidential election, citizenship referendum starts Tuesday

Voters can vote in any of the 60 municipalities across the country until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Some 1,895 polling stations will again open on Sunday, the election day, at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m., the Central Electoral Commission (VRK) reports.

The VRK confirmed Monday that there are 2,385,234 voters on the electoral roll. Compared with the 2019 presidential race, the number of registered voters has decreased by 4% or 99,681 people.