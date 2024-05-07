Early voting in presidential election, citizenship referendum starts Tuesday

Voters can vote in any of the 60 municipalities across the country until 8 p.m. Thursday.
Some 1,895 polling stations will again open on Sunday, the election day, at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m., the Central Electoral Commission (VRK) reports.
The VRK confirmed Monday that there are 2,385,234 voters on the electoral roll. Compared with the 2019 presidential race, the number of registered voters has decreased by 4% or 99,681 people.
Eight candidates are contending in the presidential election: nominee of the party Democrats For Lithuania Giedrimas Jeglinskas, Labour Party’s leader Andrius Mazuronis, incumbent President Gitanas Nausėda, Conservative (TS-LKD) nominee Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė, independents Eduardas Vaitkus and Ignas Vėgėlė, Freedom Party’s nominee Dainius Žalimas and former MP Remigijus Žemaitaitis.
Simultaneously with the first round of the presidential race, people will also vote in the referendum on the amendment of Article 12 of the Constitution that would enable Lithuanians to hold multiple citizenship.