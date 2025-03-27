2025.03.27 15:58

E-scooter riders will have to wear helmets

 
E-scooter riders will have to wear helmets
E-scooter riders will have to wear helmets
PHOTO: ELTA / Andrius Ufartas

On Thursday, the Seimas, the Parliament of Lithuania, passed a law obliging electric micromobility vehicle riders to wear helmets starting next year. Companies running e-scooter sharing platforms will have to provide helmets to their users.

Amendments to the Law on Road Traffic Safety passed the adoption stage with 58 votes in favour, 12 votes against and 18 abstentions. The law will enter into force on 1 January 2026.

MP Julius Sabatauskas, the sponsor of the law, stated that medical experts have called to introduce helmets for e-scooter riders due to frequent accidents and injuries.

Until now, electric micromobility vehicle riders were required to wear a bike, skating or motorcycle helmet only when riding on the road. Helmets were only a recommendation, when riding on cycle lanes, footpaths or pavement.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions