Dual citizenship referendum unsuccessful

The voter turnout in the referendum was 59.02%, preliminary data from the Central Electoral Commission (VRK) show.

With votes from all the 1,895 polling districts counted, the constitutional amendment allowing dual citizenship was backed by 73.94% of the voters, which is less than a half of all the eligible voters.

Dual citizenship is currently banned in Lithuania with few exceptions. Lithuanians automatically lose their citizenship once they become citizens of other countries.