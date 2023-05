The bill was supported by 107 MPs, while 1 voted against and 4 abstained. Parliament will have to vote once more in the adoption stage before the referendum may be officially announced.

The binding referendum is aimed to amend Article 12 of the Constitution. The proposed wording of the referendum states that: citizenship of the Republic of Lithuania is acquired by birth or on other grounds established by constitutional law; grounds and procedures for the loss of citizenship are also established by constitutional law.