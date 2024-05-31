Druskininkai municipality denies that new luxury car is meant for mayor

When the media contacted Diana Sinkevičiūte-Griežė, the municipality’s spokeswoman, she informed them that the car would be used for the needs of municipal bodies and administration but not for Mayor Ričardas Malinauskas as some thought.

Asked whether the luxury car worth over EUR 100,000 was not too expensive for the local municipality, the spokeswoman said that it is a high quality vehicle that is non-polluting and thus this will allow saving funds on its maintenance and repairs in the future.