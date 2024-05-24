Drone producers will phase out Chinese components this summer – defmin

„As you are well aware, Lithuania’s legislation does not permit using Chinese parts and technologies for the Armed Forces, for the military. We promptly made an exception for support to Ukraine and experimenting, for purposes of research and development,“ the minister told reporters.

He added that some drone producers have indicated that they could discontinue using Chinese parts and technologies by the end of June or by the end of summer.

„We are moving ahead – once this is done, new opportunities will open up to plan completely differently and build up our entire industry on the needs of Lithuania’s military,“ said Kasčiūnas.