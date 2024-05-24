Drone producers will phase out Chinese components this summer – defmin

„As you are well aware, Lithuania’s legislation does not permit using Chinese parts and technologies for the Armed Forces, for the military. We promptly made an exception for support to Ukraine and experimenting, for purposes of research and development,“ the minister told reporters.
He added that some drone producers have indicated that they could discontinue using Chinese parts and technologies by the end of June or by the end of summer.
„We are moving ahead – once this is done, new opportunities will open up to plan completely differently and build up our entire industry on the needs of Lithuania’s military,“ said Kasčiūnas.
Furthermore, asked about the overall situation with Lithuania’s unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) industry, the minister reminded that additional EUR 10 million was provided. The first programme consisting of EUR 3 million is linked to FPV drones for aid for Ukraine, while the EUR 7 million package is meant for various drones: FPV, reconnaissance and others. He said drones would be used and tested in Ukraine, while Lithuania would gain better knowledge how to further develop these technologies.
Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė attended the Drone Day event as well and told the media that progress, new inventions, functionalities and new ideas were obvious.
„It is great that we have our own producers, our own engineers, our own innovators who can offer things, which we in turn can offer to Ukraine that is finding for its freedom,“ said Šimonytė.
The head of Government emphasised the importance of expanding drone capabilities by supporting local companies. She said that not only the military but also other agencies need drones and drone jamming equipment.