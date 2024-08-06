Drone operator course fully booked until new Year – defmin

„The places for the drone operator course are completely filled in so we will have to think about getting new places. We have an initial capacity – we are able to provide a basic drone operator course for around 1,000 people per year. All the places are already filled up until the New Year,“ Kasčiūnas told the LRT public radio on Tuesday.
The ministry is investing in instructors, drones and simulators to expand the opportunities to train as soon as possible, according to Kasčiūnas.
Registrations for the drone operator course were opened last Thursday. The course is intended for anyone who wants to learn the basic skills needed to handle an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).
Around 4,200 Lithuanians are currently licensed to operate UAVs.
In end-March this year, the State Defence Council (VGT) decided that Lithuania should reach an operational capability of drones by 2027.