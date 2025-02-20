Drone noticed over Air Force Base in Šiauliai, operator detained

"It was determined that the unmanned aerial vehicle and a phone connected to the controller were used for filming an advertisement. The confiscated unmanned aerial vehicle and the phone will be returned to the owner upon inspection by Military Police, and an administrative citation will be issued," the Armed Forces said in a statement.
Law stipulates that flying drones over military areas, within prohibited or restricted areas, as well as in the restricted border area without having such right is punishable by a fine of EUR 200-400. A repeat offence is punishable by a fine of EUR 300-500, with a possible confiscation of the drone.