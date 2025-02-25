Dozens of public figures urge president, parlt to deny Belarusian communities use of Vytis symbol

The signatories include historians, guides, donors of aid for Ukraine and other members of the society.
"We urge you to deny the use of Lithuanian symbols of statehood and nationality to Belarusian communities operating in the EU, with a significant number of members being anti-Lithuanian and echoing the disinformation of the Russian narrative of Litvinism, which aims to distort the history of our nation," the public appeal reads.
It is crucial to take a serious look at the threats posed by Litvinism in the current context of intensified hybrid and information attacks from Belarus, authors of the letter said.
"One of the state’s strategic goals must be consolidation of Lithuania as an old historical state with an important contribution to European history, and defence of the historical truth. Only a strong, responsible and timely response will ensure Lithuania’s security and stability in the future. We support the Belarusians fighting for freedom and democracy, but we are categorically opposed to the distortion of history, the denial of the history of Lithuania’s statehood (...) and the appropriation of symbols," the letter said.
Litvinism is a pseudo-historic narrative based on a claim that the Grand Duchy of Lithuania was established by Belarusians and that grand dukes ruling the country in the Middle Ages were Belarusians. Litvinists argue that Belarus is the actual inheritor of the Grand Duchy of Lithuania. Some Litvinists claim that Lithuania has „stolen their history“ and that Samogitians, residents of Western Lithuania, had allegedly occupied Vilnius region and that Lithuanians do not exist as a nation.
In mid-January this year, Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya announced plans to present a passport of a new Belarus on 26 January during a visit to Warsaw.
The template for the front cover of the new document portrays an image of Pahonia that resembles Vytis, a mounted armoured knight holding a sword and shield from the coat of arms of Lithuania.
Several Conservatives MPs turned to the Foreign Ministry, calling for steps to be taken regarding the alleged use of Lithuania’s state symbols.
The ministry responded that Lithuania did participate in Belarusian opposition activists’ move to issue so-called alternative passports to citizens of Belarus.
"The Vytis coat of arms of the state of Lithuania is not used on the passport of democratic Belarus," it stated.
However, the Prosecutor’s Office said that the initiators could face criminal prosecution for making a false passport or using a known false passport.