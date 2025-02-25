Dozens of public figures urge president, parlt to deny Belarusian communities use of Vytis symbol

The signatories include historians, guides, donors of aid for Ukraine and other members of the society.

"We urge you to deny the use of Lithuanian symbols of statehood and nationality to Belarusian communities operating in the EU, with a significant number of members being anti-Lithuanian and echoing the disinformation of the Russian narrative of Litvinism, which aims to distort the history of our nation," the public appeal reads.

It is crucial to take a serious look at the threats posed by Litvinism in the current context of intensified hybrid and information attacks from Belarus, authors of the letter said.