Diplomatic end to Ukraine war unlikely as Russia has resources to continue – Lithuanian intelligence

Russia currently has a limited ability to engage in fighting against any NATO country, according to intelligence assessments. However, the aggressor may develop a capability sufficient to launch limited military action against one or more Alliance countries.

“Russia’s ability to use military force against NATO countries is currently very limited, as most of its conventional capabilities are dedicated to the war against Ukraine. In the near term, Russia is likely to have sufficient human, financial, and military resources not only to continue fighting in Ukraine at a similar intensity but also to increase its military capabilities,” the assessment reads.